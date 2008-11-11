PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Sambe De Amigo Shakes Mobile Phones

The monkey lovers over at Sega Mobile have just flung some poo at T-Mobile and AT&T mobile phones with the release of Sambe De Amigo for the mobile phone. It's all the phone of the Sega classic, only without a great deal of the fun! Seriously guys, taking a game famous for its innovative controls and excellent music and then getting rid of both? Not generally a good idea.

"A classic and beloved rhythm music game, Samba de Amigo has had fans shaking for years with its party-like soundtrack, colourful characters and casual yet addictive gameplay," said Tammy Robinson, Senior Director of Mobile, SEGA of America. "Samba de Amigo is another great example of the fun that can be had on the mobile platform."

Actually, it's a rather good example of how much better gaming is on the iPhone, but I suppose that wouldn't be a very good marketing blurb, now would it?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles