Say Hi To Your New Games For Windows Live

Microsoft have revamped their Games for Windows Live service. It's cleaner, prettier, it runs a little better. GFW Marketing Manager Michael Wolf sums it up, telling GameDaily:
We've revisited the concept [for Games for Windows - Live] . Rather than offer an 'Xbox Live for Windows' type experience, let's optimise the service for PC gamers - let's make a great PC online gaming service. As a result of that, we completely redid the interface.
It took you this long to figure out PC gamers expect a service optimised for, well, PC gaming? Sheesh. GFW and menu aficionados, you can get a better look at the new interface in the gallery. Microsoft Overhauls Games for Windows - Live [GameDaily]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink