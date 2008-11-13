Say Hi To Your New Games For Windows Live

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Microsoft have revamped their Games for Windows Live service. It's cleaner, prettier, it runs a little better. GFW Marketing Manager Michael Wolf sums it up, telling GameDaily:

We've revisited the concept [for Games for Windows - Live] . Rather than offer an 'Xbox Live for Windows' type experience, let's optimise the service for PC gamers - let's make a great PC online gaming service. As a result of that, we completely redid the interface.

It took you this long to figure out PC gamers expect a service optimised for, well, PC gaming? Sheesh. GFW and menu aficionados, you can get a better look at the new interface in the gallery. Microsoft Overhauls Games for Windows - Live [GameDaily]

