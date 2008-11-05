Schilling Fields Blizzard And EA Talent

Curt Schilling's 38 Studios has just added two new players to its lineup of award-winning game talent, snagging a composer from EA and an interface designer from Blizzard to work on their R. A. Salvatore meets Todd McFarlane MMO project. Most notable of the two new additions is audio pioneer Aubrey Hodges, who was one of the first sound designers to use MIDI in a video game. His work spans the history of the industry, from the King's Quest series to Doom, Quake, and Madden NFL, most recently serving as an audio director with EA Tiburon.

Also joining 38 Studios is Irena Pereira from Blizzard Entertainment, who has spent the past couple of years working on the interface design for World of Warcraft and its expansions. Sounds like 38 is assembling one hell of a dream team for this project. Let's just hope the game turns out as good as the talent working on it.

38 Studios Adds Pioneer Audio Director and User Interface Designer

- Aubrey Hodges and Irena Pereira Join 38 Studios' team of expert game designers -

Maynard, MA - November 4, 2008 - 38 Studios, a pioneering entertainment company dedicated to delivering a broad spectrum of immersive products, today announced that Aubrey Hodges and Irena Pereira have joined 38 Studios as director of audio and senior UI (user interface) designer, respectively.

With his music and sound design heard in more than 180 video games, Composer and Sound Designer Aubrey Hodges is an audio pioneer in the video and computer game industry. Hodges is credited as among the very first to use MIDI in a video game, the first to use sound effects in an online game and among the first to use General Midi in a video game. He also is cited as the innovator of ambient music design for games with his groundbreaking work on the Doom and Quake series. Before joining 38 Studios, Hodges spent five years as an audio director at EA-Tiburon, home of the popular Madden franchise; and before that as audio director, composer and sound designer for Midway Home Entertainment for ten years. Hodges began his career in audio for videogames at Sierra Online in 1991. His music and audio credits span classic series such as King's Quest, Space Quest, Quest for Glory, and Conquests of the Longbow to some of the most popular video game series including NFL Blitz and Madden NFL. In his new role, Hodges will report directly to 38 Studios CEO and President Brett Close.

Senior UI Designer Irena Pereira comes to 38 Studios from Blizzard Entertainment, where she spent over two years working on the interface design and development for World of Warcraft and its expansions The Burning Crusade and Wrath of the Lich King. Pereira also worked at game studio Artifact Entertainment where she was responsible for interface design, technical documentation, tools development, and web site design; and at Verant Interactive. Her experience extends beyond MMOG development to include interface development and web design for online companies Hollywood Stock Exchange, Homestore Inc, and LowerMyBills. Pereira will report to Design Director Jason Roberts.

"38 Studios has been able to attract phenomenal talent, and these hires continue that trend," Close said. "Smart interface design and rich audio are key components of the 38 Studios product vision, and Irena and Aubrey have extensive records of exceptional success in these areas."