School Uses PSPs To Help Deaf Children

A school in the UK is using PSPs to help children who are deaf or have seriously impaired hearing to learn sign language.

At Longwill primary school in Birmingham, every one of the school's deaf pupils has been given one of Sony's portable consoles. Teachers record British Sign Language (BSL) phrases using the PSP's camera and children are able to play them back later or record their own phrases and then translate them to written English.

Deputy Head Alison Carter explains, "They improved by signing their stories to the camera, taking the PSP back to their desk and trying to translate what they had said in BSL into written English, which is their second language. That's been very successful."

