Seaman Dev Working on Gabo iPhone Game

Touch Arcade points out that innovative game designer Yoot Saito says he's working on a game, well more of a digital toy, for the iPhone and Touch.

The game stars and is named after the primitive character from Seaman 2. Gabo seems to be a sort of digital pet, something Saito refers to as an experiment for the platform.

Judging by the videos, it looks like the game is all about interacting with the hairy primitive man, taking care of him and eventually, perhaps, forming a bond with him.

I've posted one of the videos found on the site on the jump. I'm definitely up for checking this out once it hits state side, which will be after a Japan-only release it looks like.

Digitoys' Gabo [Via Touch Arcade]

