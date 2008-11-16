Second Life Marriage Ends the Way Many Real Ones Do

Amy Taylor and David Pollard (that's them at left) formally married for about three years — including in a lavish online ceremony in Second Life — are separated and seeking a divorce, because Amy caught David's avatar banging another avatar and it wasn't hers.

The UK's Metro is reporting, with barely concealed schadenfreude, the end of their marriage and the details are so awesome I'm suspicious this whole thing is made up. But Amy hired a freaking detective to track her husband's activities, after she caught him nailing a virtual hooker — these exist? — in the game last February. Now, David's avatar — "Dave Barmy" — has been caught giving some American homewrecker named "Modesty McDonnell" the hot beef injection, and it's all over.

"I caught him cuddling a woman on a sofa in the game. It looked really affectionate," Amy said. 'He confessed he'd been talking to this woman in America for weeks and said he didn't love me any more."

Here you can see the love triangle — from left, Laura Skye (Amy); Dave Barmy (David) and Miss McDonnell (some tramp).

My head a-splodes folks. If they're married and living together, why was a detective necessary? Or was he logging on from a laptop at a Starbucks? Also, "cuddling" on a sofa? How can she be so certain he was actually having virtual sex? Probably because everyone is tiptoeing around what really happened. She walked in on him fapping to the cybersex, is my guess.

As for Amy, she's moving on. "[She]now has a new man," Metro says (wait for it ... wait for it ...) "who she met in the online game World Of Warcraft."

