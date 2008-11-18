Sega (And THQ?) Planning New OutRun Game

According to a new rating from Australia's Office of Film & Literature Classification board, there may be a new OutRun game in the works. The OFLC has rated a game titled OutRun Online Arcade for a multi-platform release, one published by Sega and, oddly enough, "produced" and "authored" by THQ. The two companies had enjoyed a publishing agreement on Game Boy Advance titles in the past, but development duties on the OutRun series has largely been handled by internal Sega teams and UK-based indie studio Sumo Digital.
The last entry, OutRun 2006: Coast 2 Coast, will hit the PlayStation 2, PSP, Xbox and Windows PCs. Whatever OutRun Online Arcade is — we see no mention of it in our web snooping — we hope it showers us with magical sound.
OutRun Online Arcade [OFLC]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink