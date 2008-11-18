Sega (And THQ?) Planning New OutRun Game

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

According to a new rating from Australia's Office of Film & Literature Classification board, there may be a new OutRun game in the works. The OFLC has rated a game titled OutRun Online Arcade for a multi-platform release, one published by Sega and, oddly enough, "produced" and "authored" by THQ. The two companies had enjoyed a publishing agreement on Game Boy Advance titles in the past, but development duties on the OutRun series has largely been handled by internal Sega teams and UK-based indie studio Sumo Digital.

The last entry, OutRun 2006: Coast 2 Coast, will hit the PlayStation 2, PSP, Xbox and Windows PCs. Whatever OutRun Online Arcade is — we see no mention of it in our web snooping — we hope it showers us with magical sound.

OutRun Online Arcade [OFLC]

