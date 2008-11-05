Sega Reminds All of Dreamcast

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Just because Sega shitcanned the Dreamcast, doesn't mean the company has forgotten. (We haven't!) The company still has a Dreamcast game page on its corporate site. And if you look very closely at this Sonic Unleashed screenshot, you can glimpse that magic enjoyment box. Dr. Robotnik has stellar taste in game consoles. He should be congratulated.

Dr. Robotnik still plays his Dreamcast [Sega Nerds]

