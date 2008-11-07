Sega Reveals Splotchy 40 Game Mega Drive Compilation

One would think the awesome power of today's consoles and easy access to games in downloadable form would make publishers steer clear of retro compilations, but not Sega. They've just announced a 40 game strong compilation of classic Sega Genesis titles, coming in early 2009 for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. The Sega Mega Drive Ultimate Collection will contain 40 16-bit classics, including Sonic 1, 2, and 3, the Streets of Rage series, Ecco the Dolphin, Space Harrier, and obviously more, along with bonus content from the Master System and Sega's own 80's arcade games. To sweeten the pot for today's high-def console owners, the collection will be able to output the games at 720p, utilising some sort of 'better blurry than blocky' technology.

"SEGA Mega Drive Ultimate Collection is a must-have for any SEGA enthusiast," commented Gary Knight, European Marketing Director for SEGA Europe. "Fans will get a chance to relive fond memories from these classic games in HD format."

Oh the reliving we shall do! Hit link on the jump for more screenshots of your childhood favourites looking all runny.

Check out those screenies here.

SEGA MEGA DRIVE ULTIMATE COLLECTION ANNOUNCED FOR THE XBOX 360 AND PLAYSTATION 3

SEGA's glorious past is gathered in one colossal collection

LONDON & SAN FRANCISCO (November 3, 2008) - SEGA® of Europe Ltd. and SEGA® of America, Inc today announced the development of SEGA Mega Drive Ultimate Collection for the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, and the PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system. This compilation will feature the best first-party games from SEGA's respected 16-bit Mega Drive years, as well as bonus content from its 8-bit Master System and 1980's arcade era games library.

Developed by Backbone Entertainment, SEGA Mega Drive Ultimate Collection contains over 40 celebrated SEGA classics in one package; making it the largest collection of SEGA first party games ever offered. Featured games include; Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2 and 3, Columns, Alien Storm, Ecco the Dolphin, Space Harrier, and cult classic, Streets of Rage 1, 2 and 3. The games in the collection have been reproduced with the utmost detail and accuracy to commend their originals. In addition, SEGA Mega Drive Ultimate Collection can output the games in 720p with higher resolution graphics for HD televisions, bringing a new visual richness to these classic titles.

SEGA Mega Drive Ultimate Collection for Xbox 360 and PLAYSTATION 3 is scheduled for worldwide release in early 2009. For all press assets, please visit www.sega-press.com.