SEGA Wii Game Gets Perfect Famitsu Score

Japanese publication Famitsu has given another coveted perfect scores. The latest perfecto is 428 ~Fuusa Sareta Shibuya de~ a visual novel for the Wii from Chunsoft and SEGA, the second Wii game to receive it.

The story, set in Tokyo's Shibuya, follows a young man, a virus researcher, a detective, a freelance writer and a cat mascot character as they brought together by strange events of global proportions. The visual novel uses photographs to tell the story.

Famitsu seemed most impressed with the game's story, the story's ending and the title's sound design.

This is only the ninth time Famitsu has done this in the last ten years. And the third time this year. (Feel free to connect those dots yourself!) The other titles scoring 40 on Famitsu's 40 scale are: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (1998), Soulcalibur (1999), Vagrant Story (2000), The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker (2003), Nintendogs (2005), Final Fantasy XII (2006), Super Smash Bros. Brawl (2008), Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (2008) and 428 (2008).

For anyone who cares, in the same issue Fallout 3 got a very respectable 10, 10, 9, 9.

