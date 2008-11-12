SF Giants' Ace Announced for 2K9 Cover

Can't beat this for timing, which means either 2K Sports got lucky, guessed smart, or they had an inside source telling them who was gonna win the Cy Young award today. But just as soon as Tim Lincecum of the San Francisco Giants was named the National League's best pitcher, 2K Sports came back announcing him as their cover athlete for next year's Major League Baseball 2K9.

Lincecum, he of the flowing mane and whiplash delivery, won the Cy Young by a comfortable margin, getting 23 first place votes. The next best guy got four, so maybe it was just a shrewd call on Take Two's part. In the news release, Tim did the boilerplate spokesmans-thing for the game, calling it "another dream come true" and "an absolutely surreal experience." But he also swears he's definitely a gamer and touts himself as the best one in the Giants' clubhouse "by far."

"I look forward to lending my baseball knowledge to the development process," he says. Interesting. Wonder if they're going to tinker with the pitching mechanics in the next release.

