SF II Turbo HD Remix Priced For XBLA And PSN

Okay, so we know when, now tell us how much.

Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix (Or 'SSF2THDR' - a rare case where the abbreviation could do with its own abbreviation) has been priced at 1200 Microsoft points on Xbox Live Marketplace and $US14.99 on the Playstation Network.

Actually, we only sort of knew when - the actual release dates are November 25th for PSN, with Xbox owners getting a dose of SSF2THDR (no, still too long) on the 26th.

SSF2 Turbo HD Remix Pricing - Official! [Capcom Unity]

  Sam Guest

    1200 ms points

