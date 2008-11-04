Shameful DSi Camera Use Discovered

The DSi has only be out a few days in Japan, and one discerning individual has already found an enterprising use for it: Anime boobs. Hit the jump for the clip. Might be NSFW depending on where you work.
To clue everyone in, the user took a picture of the pictured image and then edited it with the DSi Camera's editor.
The right way to use a DSi [Canned Dogs Thanks, Jiho!]
