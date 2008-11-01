Shaun White Snowboarding Wii Screens Take You On A Road Trip

These screens from the Balance Board compatible Nintendo Wii version of Shaun White Snowboarding (that's SWS: Road Trip) show off a few of the characters and locations to be found on Shaun's virtual 'cold places only' trek around the globe.
Among the cold places pictured are Chile, Switzerland, Aspen and (I assume - there are dragons and fireworks) China.
The game is controlled with a combination of the balance board and Wiimote - something that I still maintain will result in someone getting carried away and trying to hotdog the board for real.
Hit here for the screenies.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink