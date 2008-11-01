PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Shaun White Snowboarding Wii Screens Take You On A Road Trip

These screens from the Balance Board compatible Nintendo Wii version of Shaun White Snowboarding (that's SWS: Road Trip) show off a few of the characters and locations to be found on Shaun's virtual 'cold places only' trek around the globe.

Among the cold places pictured are Chile, Switzerland, Aspen and (I assume - there are dragons and fireworks) China.

The game is controlled with a combination of the balance board and Wiimote - something that I still maintain will result in someone getting carried away and trying to hotdog the board for real.

Hit here for the screenies.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles