Shaun White Snowboarding Wii Screens Take You On A Road Trip

These screens from the Balance Board compatible Nintendo Wii version of Shaun White Snowboarding (that's SWS: Road Trip) show off a few of the characters and locations to be found on Shaun's virtual 'cold places only' trek around the globe.

Among the cold places pictured are Chile, Switzerland, Aspen and (I assume - there are dragons and fireworks) China.

The game is controlled with a combination of the balance board and Wiimote - something that I still maintain will result in someone getting carried away and trying to hotdog the board for real.

