Shigeru Miyamoto: 'Wii Music Development Was Relatively Easy'

Game development for Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto is all about his team working "very diligently" and then having him come in to suggest adding silly things. Miyamoto's latest game, Wii Music, is different — he didn't have to go in and tell the team to add goofiness like the cheerleader. "I just turned the game on one day and all of a sudden there was a cheerleader," Miyamoto told Rolling Stone. "From that sense I would say that Wii Music was a relatively easy development project for me." We like it better when game development is difficult for Miyamoto.

