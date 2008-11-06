Shin Megami Tensei: Imagine Opens Beta Signups

As we reported back in September, Aeria Games is bringing the Shin Megami Tensei: Imagine Online MMO to North America and Europe, and as with any MMO they are going to need people to act as guinea pigs before they unleash it on the general public. Aeria is now accepting applications for the closed beta test of the game, due to launch on December 1st. Oh, and don't worry about testing the game and submitting bug reports.

English-speaking fans of the Atlus Co., Ltd owned Shin Megami Tensei series (Persona, Digital Devil Saga, among others) are encouraged to register in order to preview the game before it is made available to all members of the public.

*registers* Don't mind if I do!

Shin Megami Tensei: Imagine Online Closed Beta Signups Are Open

Santa Clara, Calif. - November 4, 2008 - The highly anticipated MMORPG published by Aeria Games, Shin Megami Tensei: Imagine Online began closed beta signup applications for North American and European members.

English-speaking fans of the Atlus Co., Ltd owned Shin Megami Tensei series (Persona, Digital Devil Saga, among others) are encouraged to register in order to preview the game before it is made available to all members of the public.

Registration and membership to the game is free. All titles by Aeria Games operate on the "free-to-play" business model where revenue is generated from the sale of optional virtual items that can be used in the game.

The closed beta application phase is scheduled to run until Dec. 1, at which point, select players will be given access to play the game.

Interested players can access the signup website at: http://megaten.aeriagames.com/signup