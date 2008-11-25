PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

SingStar Offers Celine Dion For The Holidays

Is Celine Dion festive holiday fun? Sony Computer Entertainment seems to think so, bundling her single "Christmas Eve" together with four other innocent recording artists' works and calling it the Festive Fun SongPack. Joining Celine as she claws her raptor-ish way through your PlayStation 3 will be Toni Braxton with "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas", Babyface with "Sleigh Ride", the legendary Paul McCartney with "Wonderful Christmastime", and finally Shakin' Stevens with "Merry Christmas Everyone". The pack shall be released on November 27th.

Sony Computer Entertainment is not responsible for any damage done to your PS3 console by Dion's powerful fore claws.

Get into the Christmas Spirit with a Festive Fun SongPack from SingStar! [ThreeSpeech]

Comments

  • feral Guest

    Carl Williams will be happy...

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles