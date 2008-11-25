SingStar Offers Celine Dion For The Holidays

Is Celine Dion festive holiday fun? Sony Computer Entertainment seems to think so, bundling her single "Christmas Eve" together with four other innocent recording artists' works and calling it the Festive Fun SongPack. Joining Celine as she claws her raptor-ish way through your PlayStation 3 will be Toni Braxton with "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas", Babyface with "Sleigh Ride", the legendary Paul McCartney with "Wonderful Christmastime", and finally Shakin' Stevens with "Merry Christmas Everyone". The pack shall be released on November 27th.

Sony Computer Entertainment is not responsible for any damage done to your PS3 console by Dion's powerful fore claws.

