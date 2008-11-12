Snowboard Riot Screens

Hudson's upcoming Snowboard Riot sounds (and looks, a bit) like a cross between SSX Tricky and Wip3out with plenty of power ups and weaponry to glide over as you hurtle down the slopes.

Incidentally, has anyone ever done any research into the kind of weaponry you could fire from the back of a snowboard? I imagine a rocket launcher would cause balance issues. There is potentially a DARPA grant in there if someone wants to run with that. You're welcome.

The game is balance board compatible, although those with weak ankles can use the wiimote & nunchuck to control the game.

