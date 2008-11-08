PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

So, How Long Do Sony And Microsoft's Approvals Processes Take?

You'll see it mentioned all the time when talk of game delays or patches comes up. "Oh, we're just waiting on the approvals process", or "we're just waiting for the patch to be certified, then we're good to go". Those kind of excuses/explanations sound great from the developers end, but to us? It's meaningless, because we have no idea how long those processes take. Or, we didn't. We have at least some idea now, thanks to the always-helpful "Ask Capcom" letters section the company runs every week.

Capcom fanboy Ryu vs Ken asks "How long does the approval process usually take?". Seeing as he's asking about SSFIIHD, it's probable this explanation covers only downloadable games, but the answer is interesting nonetheless:

Depends on the territory and the time of year/how busy the submissions team is. It also depends on territories.

SCEA and MS can turn things around in 5-7 days most times. SCEE is closer to two weeks but they have a system where you can see the progress and bugs as they're testing (which means, you can anticipate your pass or fail and potentially be ready to have a resubmission ready to go when you fail). That said, you generally want to get reports from SCEA and SCEE, fix all issues and resubmit to both at the same time so it's not always such a benefit easy. SCAsia is a bit easier on the submission side as their evaluation focuses mostly on the material submisisons, not on code approval (provided you have code approval from SCEA or SCEE).

See? Interesting! Now the next time someone says "oh, the game will be available as soon as it's been approved", you've got a rough idea of how long you've got to wait.

Ask Capcom Round-Up: Heavy on HD Remix [Capcom]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles