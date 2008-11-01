So, How Much Faster Do 360 Games Load After An Install?

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Perhaps the best new feature of the New Xbox Experience is the ability to install 360 games to your HDD. Least, it is for me, since my console's DVD drive sounds like a Blackhawk trying to take off. But the advantages don't stop with a reduction in noise, they extend to faster load times. Just how much faster? MTV threw a few vids together to demonstrate. It's quite a lot faster.

'New Xbox Experience' Loading Time Comparison — DVD Vs. Hard Drive [MTV]

