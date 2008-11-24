So, How Much Space Do Your 360 Games Installs Take Up?

The New Xbox Experience lets you install 360 games onto your HDD. Great news for anyone - like myself - who gets DISC READ ERRORS as often as the sun both rises and sets. But chances are, unless you splurged and bought yourself an Elite, or are new to the 360 world and own a 60GB unit, you have a 20GB HDD. And for you, space is at a premium. So you need to know how much room the installs actually take up, so you can get prioritising.
Know before you start, however, that if you own a 20GB unit, Blue Dragon - at 19.9 GB - isn't going to fit. Nor is Lost Odyssey, at a whopping 23.2 GB. And if you own Crackdown or DoA Beach Volleyball 2, you won't be able to install them at all. The feature is "not supported" for those titles. Same goes for the Burger King titles Big Bumpin', Sneak King, and Pocketbike Racer, as well as the version of Quake II that came with Quake IV.
Everything else, though? You can install it. And here's how much they take up, courtesy of Sean & the kids @ NeoGAF:
Game - Install Size - Notes
- All Pro Football 2k8 (5.0 GB)
- Amped 3 (6.7 GB)
- Army of Two (5.7 GB)
- Assassin's Creed (6.7 GB) — Jerusalem load 39.5 seconds (DVD) vs 25 seconds (HDD)
- Battlefield: Bad Company (6.5 GB)
- Battlestations: Midway (5.5 GB)
- Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts (6.6 GB) — cuts 2-6 seconds off loads
- Beautiful Katamari (3.4 GB)
- BioShock (6.1 GB) — Point Prometheus level 35 seconds (DVD) vs 24.5 seconds (HDD)
- Blazing Angels (3.4 GB)
- Blue Dragon (19.9 GB for all disks - 6.6 GB, 6.5 GB, 6.8 GB)
- Brother's in Arms: Hell's Highway (5.2 GB)
- Bullet Witch (5.2 GB)
- Bully: Scholarship Edition (3.4 GB)
- Burnout Revenge (4.4 GB) — load/restart of Eastern Bay (a long forward race): DVD 26 seconds HDD 11 seconds
- Burnout Paradise (3.4 GB)
- C&C: Tiberium Wars (6.6 GB)
- Call of Duty 2 (6.0 GB) — saves 2-3 seconds each loadtime
- Call of Duty 3 (5.8 GB)
- Call of Duty 4 (6.7 GB)
- Call of Duty: World at War (6.5 GB)
- Cars (5.2 GB)
- Chromehounds (4.2 GB)
- Civilization Revolution (6.3 GB)
- Clive Barker's Jericho (5.6 GB)
- Colin McRae Dirt (6.4 GB)
- Command & Conquer 3 (3.6GB)
- Condemned (5.4 GB)
- Condemned 2: Bloodshot (6.8 GB)
- Dark Messiah: Might and Magic (6.1 GB) — "seems to fix the music cutting out issue. It loads a little faster too"
- Dark Sector (3.4 GB) — chapter 6 loaded 10-11 secs with install versus 15-16 normal
- Dead or Alive 4 (6.8GB)
- Dead Rising (6.6 GB)
- Dead Space — "shortens the initial load time and the load time when accessing save stations"
- Devil May Cry 4 (6.7 GB)
- Dynasty Warriors Gundam (5.6 GB)
- Earth Defence Force 2017 (3.4 GB)
- Eternal Sonata (6.8 GB)
- Fable 2 (6.8 GB) — the brief stutter when accessing inventory menus or expressions is gone
- Fallout 3 (5.9 GB)
- Far Cry 2 (4.5 GB)
- FIFA 09 (6.0 GB)
- Fight Night Round 3 (3.4 GB)
- Flatout Ultimate Carnage (4.9 GB)
- Forza 2 (5.3 GB)
- Full Auto (3.4 GB)
- Gears of War (6.5 GB)
- Gears of War 2 (6.7 GB) initial load 8 seconds shorter, causes stuttering at "saving game" checkpoints
- Ghost Recon: Advance Warfighter (5.2 GB)
- Ghost Recon: Advance Warfighter 2 (6.8 GB)
- Grand Theft Auto IV (6.7 GB) — decreases initial load time from 46.5 to 33 seconds
- GRID (6.6 GB)
- Guitar Hero 2 (3.4 GB)
- Guitar Hero: World Tour (6.5 GB)
- GUN (3.6 GB)
- Hitman: Blood Money (5.8 GB)
- Halo 3 (6.3 GB) — load times are apparently worse (10 seconds longer) when installed
- [email protected] (5.1 GB)
- [email protected] Live 4 U (5.9 GB)
- Infinite Undiscovery (12.5 GB for both discs, disc 1 6GB disc 2 6.5GB)
- Kameo (5.9 GB)
- King Kong (6.5 GB)
- Left 4 Dead (5.0 GB)
- Lego Star Wars The Complete Saga (5.8 GB)
- LIPS (4.7 GB)
- Lord of the Rings: Battle For Middle Earth (4.4 GB)
- Lost Planet (6.8 GB)
- Lost: Via Domus (4.2 GB)
- Lost Odyssey (23.2 GB for all discs: 5.8, 5.2, 6.3, and 6.2) — 2 times faster playing off HDD (video)
- Madden 09 (6.7 GB) — "game doesn't hitch anymore when going in or coming out of an instant replay"
- Mass Effect (6.8 GB) — No more "Loading" pauses when moving too fast. Elevator load times are identical (hardcoded)
- Mercenaries 2 (6.7 GB)
- Midnight Club: LA (6.0 GB)
- Mirror's Edge (5.7 GB) — eliminates (or greatly reduces) the amount of brief "Now Loading" pauses that pop up mid-level
- Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe (6.4 GB) — not much difference, load times are only 1-2 seconds shorter
- Namco Museum Virtual Arcade (3.4 GB)
- NBA 2K9 (6.7GB) — helps framerate issues and previously frequent hanging
- NBA Live 09 (?? GB) — "now we're getting stutters inbetween baskets"
- Need for Speed Most Wanted (6.8 GB)
- NHL 09 (5.7 GB)
- Ninja Gaiden II (6.8 GB) — 125 seconds initial load on DVD, 45 seconds off HDD. No loading when selecting a weapon from quick switch menu
- Overlord (3.4 GB)
- Perfect Dark Zero (4.9 GB)
- Pure (4.4 GB)
- Pro Evolution Soccer 6 (3.4 GB)
- Project Gotham Racing 3 (6.2 GB)
- Project Gotham Racing 4 (6.0 GB) — average load is 6-10 seconds shorter, some users report occasional audio popping
- Quantum of Solace (6.8 GB)
- Raiden IV (3.4 GB)
- Raiden Fighters Aces (3.4 GB)
- Rainbow Six Vegas (6.7 GB)
- Ridge Racer 6 (6.5 GB)
- Rock Band (5.2 GB)
- Rock Band 2 (6.3GB)
- Rumble Roses XX (4.5GB) — seems like 1/3 taken off loading times
- Saints Row (6.8 GB)
- Saints Row 2 (6.8 GB)
- Scene It (6.8 GB)
- SEGA Rally (4.2 GB)
- Shadowrun (4.3 GB)
- Shikigami no Shiro 3 (3.4 GB)
- skate (6.5 GB) — "load times virtually the same, only exception: Clothes - they basically barely loaded at all before, now it's all smooth"
- Smackdown vs RAW 2009 (?? GB) — "is INSANE from the HD, almost instant loading. Fantastic."
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2006 ( GB) — "game loads about 15-20% faster"
- Soul Calibur IV (5.9 GB)
- Splinter Cell: Double Agent (6.8 GB)
- Star Trek Legacy (5.7 GB)
- Star Wars: Force Unleashed (6.6 GB)
- Stranglehold (6.7 GB)
- Stuntman Ignition (5.8 GB)
- Table Tennis (3.4 GB)
- Tales of Vesperia (5.9 GB) — "loads like it runs off of a cartridge at times"
- Tengai Makyou Ziria: Harukanaru Jipang (6.0 GB)
- The Club (5.2 GB)
- The Darkness (6.8 GB) — "loads noticeably faster. I didn't do any comparisons but it feels a lot quicker travelling between areas."
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion (6.7 GB) — Great Forest loadtime 44.5 seconds (DVD) vs 31 seconds (HDD)
- The Orange Box (4.7 GB) — HL2 load time cut in half (44.5 vs 25.5 seconds), loading saved game 'We don't go there any more' shaved off 32 seconds
- Tiger Woods PGA Tour 09 (6.0 GB)
- Tomb Raider Anniversary (6.4 GB)
- Tomb Raider Legend (6.7 GB)
- Tony Hawk's American Wasteland (5.0 GB)
- Too Human (6.2 GB)
- Two Worlds (3.4 GB)
- Unreal Tournament 3 (6.4 GB)
- Viking:Battle for Asgard (5.9 GB)
- Virtua Fighter 5 (4.7 GB)
- Virtua Tennis 3 (4.1 GB)
- Viva Piñata (5.0 GB)
- Viva Pinata: Trouble in Paradise (5.2 GB)
- Warriors Orochi (6.4 GB)
- Warriors Orochi 2 (6.8 GB)
- Wartech Senko no Ronde (3.4GB)
- WWE Smackdown vs Raw 2007 (6.8 GB)
- WWE Smackdown vs Raw 2008 (5.8 GB)
- WWE Smackdown vs Raw 2009 (6.6 GB)
- Xbox Live Arcade Compilation Disc (5.9 GB)
- Xbox Live Arcade Unplugged Vol.1 (3.4 GB)
