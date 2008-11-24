So, How Much Space Do Your 360 Games Installs Take Up?

The New Xbox Experience lets you install 360 games onto your HDD. Great news for anyone - like myself - who gets DISC READ ERRORS as often as the sun both rises and sets. But chances are, unless you splurged and bought yourself an Elite, or are new to the 360 world and own a 60GB unit, you have a 20GB HDD. And for you, space is at a premium. So you need to know how much room the installs actually take up, so you can get prioritising.

Know before you start, however, that if you own a 20GB unit, Blue Dragon - at 19.9 GB - isn't going to fit. Nor is Lost Odyssey, at a whopping 23.2 GB. And if you own Crackdown or DoA Beach Volleyball 2, you won't be able to install them at all. The feature is "not supported" for those titles. Same goes for the Burger King titles Big Bumpin', Sneak King, and Pocketbike Racer, as well as the version of Quake II that came with Quake IV.

Everything else, though? You can install it. And here's how much they take up, courtesy of Sean & the kids @ NeoGAF: