So Many First Screens For Evasive Space

When Yuke's Company of America releases screenshots, they release a hell of a lot of screenshots. They've unleashed so many screens for their upcoming top-down space adventure game Evasive Space for WiiWare that we've had to split them into two different galleries, one containing shots from Act 1 of the game, and another containing shots from Act 2. Enough screenshots that you could probably just print them out and play through both levels, flipbook style. Either they are extremely proud of High Voltage Software's work on the title, or someone in the screenshot department has an itchy capture finger. Check out Act 1 before the jump, and Act 2 comes tumbling after.



First-Ever Screenshots for Evasive Space Revealed by YUKE'S

New In-Game Screens Provide Glimpse of Top-Down Space Adventure for WiiWare

CHICAGO - Nov. 19, 2008

YUKE'S Company of America today revealed the first set of in-game screenshots and level details for Evasive Space, a new action space adventure for WiiWare™ under development by High Voltage Software. Set to launch this coming January, Evasive Space will blast you off on a space adventure in which you will be piloting Konki from a top-down view through various mazes and environments; creatively using the Wii Remote™'s infrared pointer for control. The new screens offer a look at Acts 1 and 2, out of a total of four Acts, each one featuring a central theme and five scenes of varying objectives.

Act 1: Crystal World

-Scene 1: The Gobo Caverns - Timed run through a cave maze

-Scene 2: The Terradyne Asteroid - Open space play; collect "spacemen" while avoiding the asteroids

-Scene 3: The Pirate Nagumo's Space Cruiser - Timed run through a ship maze

-Scene 4: The Galdonia Nebula - Open space play with rotating level; collect energy cells while avoiding gas clouds from the sun

-Scene 5: The Gobo Caverns 2 - Timed run through new areas of the caverns with additional upgrades to collect

Act 2: Fire World

-Scene 1: The Rings of Minot IV - Open space play with rotating level; collect energy cells while avoiding asteroids

-Scene 2: The Lava Fields of Ikaku - Timed run through a cave maze

-Scene 3: The Mugavi Belt - Open space play; avoid asteroids while collecting "spacers" and returning them to their ships

-Scene 4: The Lava Fields of Ikaku Part 2 - Timed run through new areas of the caverns while avoiding shooting steam hazards

-Scene 5: Velkor's Pyroclasitc Ship of Doom - Maze run; collect energy cells and find the exit portal

Stay tuned for screenshots revealing Acts 3 and 4, as well as additional details about the various environments!

Evasive Space has been rated "E" for Everyone with Mild Fantasy Violence by the ESRB and will be downloadable for 1,000 Wii™ Points.