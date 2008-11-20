So, What Old Capcom Game Do You Want Remade Next?

Capcom have gone a little remake mad. Bionic Commando Rearmed, Mega Man 9, they're falling over themselves trying to put out new versions of old games. And now, they want your help. An innocent-looking post on the Capcom blog asks "what games do YOU think Capcom should revisit?". Know that when a company PR man asks that question on a company PR blog, it's not for the purposes of idle chit-chat. They really want to know. I would suggest you all head over and let your voice be heard, but instead, I'll ask you not to, so as you don't drown out the next sentence.

Ahem. Captain Commando, please.

Which Games Should Capcom Bring Back? [Capcom]