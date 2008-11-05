So, Who's America's Favourite Games Retailer?

Let's. Find. Out. As part of a survey commissioned by IGN - dubbed "Are You Game?" - market research firm Ipsos MediaCT asked a whole bunch of American gamers where they shop when looking for games. The answers, while not shocking, are still interesting (the percentages flying waaay over 100% because, obviously, most people buy games from more than one store). Wal-Mart comes out on top, while Best Buy and GameStop/EB come in tied for second place. As for Blockbuster, well...thanks for trying.
Wal-Mart Top Retailer for U.S. Gamers [PC World, via Go Nintendo]
