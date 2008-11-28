Some Lady Calls EA 'That Pig Of A Company'

The gist: Woman hates games. Gets mad. Calls EA "that pig of a company." EA requests apology.

During a video game conference in Munich, outspoken violent games crusader Regina Pfeiffer supposedly referred to EA as "that pig of a company." German news site Golem.de reports that Pfeiffer said these remarks apparently in relation to her inability to sue EA over some game in German courts because the company is based outside Germany. EA's German PR boss Martin Lorber has replied to the incident:

"Should Mrs Regina Pfeiffer have actually lost her composure to the point of describing Electronic Arts as being a 'a pig of a company', then I can only recommend that she apologises in full - at least, [she should]if she wishes to be taken seriously again in the future."

Lorber didn't stop there. "The organisers had no interest in holding discussions with the people who manufacture the games that were being criticised there... Initially, I found this very regrettable, because I had told the conference that I would be willing to hold a question and answer session... But now that I see how low the level of discussion obviously was, I'm glad that I didn't waste my time." Oh ho ho.

There's no need for name calling. If you do not like EA, fine, but approach this issue in a level headed manner. Good to see someone stick up for themselves, though. Even EA — yeah, we know. Nicely played, Martin. (But really, why do people use "pig" as an insult? Roosting in pig poop aside, pigs are smart. Bacon tastes good. Pork chops taste good. Mmm.)

Electronic Arts antwortet auf "Schweinefirma"-Vorwürfe [Golem.de via Gamer.tm via VG247]