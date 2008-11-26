Some New Street Fighter IV Screens

Here are some new, direct-feed screens of Street Fighter IV. No airbrushed edges here, these are all-gameplay. And all-woman-punching. Seriously, Fei Long, pick on someone your own size. Screens on the link.
