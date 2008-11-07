Someone Else Says Dead Rising 2 In Development At Blue Castle

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Earlier this year, all the way back in February, we heard that Dead Rising 2 was in development at Vancouver-based Blue Castle. Capcom wouldn't come out and confirm it, but hey, we heard what we heard. Now? Someone else is saying the same thing. Fresh off a trip to Vancouver, Eurogamer say that a source "familiar with the project" let them know that, yes, Blue Castle are hard at work on the sequel to the 360's premier zombie-infested mall simulator. Nothing else to report that builds on what was reported in February, but hey, maybe second time around Capcom will feel compelled to come out and make an official announcement.

Blue Castle making Dead Rising 2 [Eurogamer]

