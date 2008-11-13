Sonic Delay Due To 'Manufacturing', Not 'Quality'

On Monday, we heard that the Japanese release of Sonic Unleashed had been delayed until Spring 2009. Due to, we were told, quality concerns over the 360 and PS3 versions of the game. Uh oh. Now, a little later in the week, Sega's damage control team has taken over, and changed the company's tune. The game hasn't been delayed in Japan due to "quality" concerns. It's been delayed due to the company's "manufacturing schedule", the Western versions won't be affected, there's nothing to see here, move along, move along. Whatever guys. Consider us, until further notice, sceptical.

