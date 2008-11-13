Sonic Delay Due To 'Manufacturing', Not 'Quality'

On Monday, we heard that the Japanese release of Sonic Unleashed had been delayed until Spring 2009. Due to, we were told, quality concerns over the 360 and PS3 versions of the game. Uh oh. Now, a little later in the week, Sega's damage control team has taken over, and changed the company's tune. The game hasn't been delayed in Japan due to "quality" concerns. It's been delayed due to the company's "manufacturing schedule", the Western versions won't be affected, there's nothing to see here, move along, move along. Whatever guys. Consider us, until further notice, sceptical.
I would have been more satisfied if it were held back for quality issues. A company who has the balls to hold a title back from release because it simply isn't up to the quality it should/could be is a good one in my books. I hate delays as much as the next guy, but it softens the blow when we're getting a better game for it.