Sonic Delayed in Japan 'to Improve Quality'; Still on Schedule for US

Siliconera reports that the Japan version of Sonic Unleashed — titled Sonic World Adventure — will be delayed until Autumn 2009. It was originally scheduled for a Dec. 18 release date. Sega is using the time to improve Sonic World Adventure, but Sonic Unleashed is still on target for its Australian dates (PS2, Wii, 360 on Nov. 28, PS3 in Dec.). The Wii version of Sonic World Adventure is not affected by the delay.

It's a valid point — is Japan getting a noticeably different game, or will Sega AU follow suit and delay the title too?

