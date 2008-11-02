Sonic to Star in Animated Short

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Sega has a page up now touting "Night of the Werehog," an animated short that should release sometime soon to build hype for Sonic Unleashed, which hits Europe Nov. 14 and North America Nov. 18. Not sure if the story will be part of the game's canon or what, or if it will tease in-game cutscenes but visually it's some first-rate CGI, and here you can enjoy watching Sonic beat arse as his werehog self.

Sonic Set to Star in Animated Short: Night of the Werehog [The BBPS]

