Sony Australia Are Just Giving PS3 Games Away

Last month, we heard about a deal whereby Sony Australia would give away a free copy of LittleBigPlanet with every PS3 sold. It wasn't a bundle or anything, you'd pay what you normally pay for a PS3, and just get LittleBigPlanet for free. Well, that deal's now been expanded, with SCE Australia announcing that customers will, when buying a new PlayStation 3 console, be able to choose one of four games: LittleBigPlanet, SingStar Abba, MotorStorm 2 or Resistance 2. That should have just about everyone covered...if you can't find something on that list you like, you should possibly reconsider why it is exactly you're buying a PS3.

