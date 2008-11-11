Sony: Competitors 'Are On Their Way Down'

Thank you, Sony UK Marketing Director Ray Maguire. It's been far too long since we had a good, old-fashioned shit-slinger of a PR/interview quote like this one:

Yes, we might take a bit longer sometimes to bring a product to market, but when we do, we bring you the most powerful gaming platform ever to hit - and it will be something that will around for a very long time. It's nowhere near even halfway through its lifecycle, and I could argue that some other competing formats are on their way down right now.

"Competing"? Rules out the on-its-deathbed PS2. "Some"? Rules out speaking about just one of Sony's competitors. So, in other words, both the 360 and Wii are in decline! Utter nonsense, of course, but that's not the point. The point is, we miss this kind of corporate chest-beating! And can only hope this kicks off a decent run of it in the lead-up to Christmas. Microsoft Europe's Chris Lewis, the ball is in your court, sir.

Maguire: "Competing formats are on their way down" [GI.biz]