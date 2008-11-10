Sony Exclusives Gotta Stick Together

That above is an Easter Egg in Resistance 2 that gives props to Metal Gear Solid 4 — as you can see, in reads "MGS4PWNS." PS3 Fanboy published it after one of their readers spied it.

To see it yourself, "prototype ammo berserk" needs to be activated. Then check out the Spec Op's ammo crate. Oh, you might also have to buy Resistance 2. And a PS3.

Resistance 2 Easter Egg Gives Props to MGS4 [PS3 Fanboy]