PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Sony Merch Bound for Circuit City Makes U-Turn

Gizmodo had this jaw dropper yesterday: "Sony's merchandise that was being delivered to nationwide Circuit City distribution centres was stopped in transit and ordered to return to Sony 'among worries that Circuit City couldn't pay for the shipments.' " Giz attributes the tip to one of its reliable inside sources.

What's this mean for you? Until Circuit City convinces Sony its credit is good, no more Sony stock on the floor, certainly nothing new. Very interesting, if true. I went to a CC yesterday to get a wireless DualShock for the PS3. They had one left. Last! I got last! Incidentally, that store is hiring.

Doesn't sound like a good career move, though. GamePolitics points out this could be the killing blow. Back in September, an analyst warned:

We believe a Circuit City bankruptcy has become a question of "when" rather than "if." We now expect bankruptcy in 2009, perhaps as early as the 1Q. The wild card in the equation remains vendors. If one major vendor were to cut off Circuit City, we would expect others to quickly follow suit...[emphasis added]

Sony Trucks Literally Turn Around to Stop Circuit City Shipment [Gizmodo via GamePolitics]

Comments

  • Gerald L. Clauson Guest

    Only partly true; the Circuit City D.C. in Bethlehem has huge sinkholes in it's unloading areas. Sony product is still being delivered to other distribution centers.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles