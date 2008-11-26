Sony Movies Now Available On 360's Netflix

There was a problem last week when the New Xbox Experience rolled out - and Netflix support rolled out along with it - yet Sony's movies were unavailable. Boneheads made conspiratorial mutterings. Netflix were more sensible.

The online movie company issued a statement last week saying "we hope they'll be licensed for Xbox 360 shortly". When Netflix say "shortly", they mean "shortly", as (most of) Sony's movies are now up and available for download. Least, the important ones are. Go knock yourselves out.