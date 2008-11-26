PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Sony Movies Now Available On 360's Netflix

There was a problem last week when the New Xbox Experience rolled out - and Netflix support rolled out along with it - yet Sony's movies were unavailable. Boneheads made conspiratorial mutterings. Netflix were more sensible.

The online movie company issued a statement last week saying "we hope they'll be licensed for Xbox 360 shortly". When Netflix say "shortly", they mean "shortly", as (most of) Sony's movies are now up and available for download. Least, the important ones are. Go knock yourselves out.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles