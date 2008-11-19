Sony On LittleBigPlanet For PSP

There's been a LittleBigPlanet rumour this year that's been so strong it's popped up twice, once in April, and again last week. Said rumour involves the popular (if a little oversold) platformer making its way to the PSP. MTV asked Sony's John Koller about it, and his response was:

LittleBigPlanet' is so expansionary. I think the developer's really concentrating on right now making sure that the launched product is everything it could be and can be. We're watching the UGC [user generated content]and seeing how that's playing out. But for the future, I think certainly, we'd look at a wide variety of opportunities. Whether that's the PSP or not, I can't really say. We certainly look at 'LittleBigPlanet' franchise as a going forward franchise for us, and that speaks to the PlayStation brand overall.

Can't really say? Pretty sure you just did.

Sony Discusses PSP Possibilities For 'LittleBigPlanet,' 'Guitar Hero,' And 'Rock Band' [MTV]