Sony Overdoes It With LittleBigPlanet LocoRoco Costumes

Okay, Sony. Stop the cute train, we want to get off. On paper, blending the adorableness of LocoRoco's blobs with the preciousness of LittleBigPlanet's Sackboy looks like a win-win. In practice, though... :( We'll just keep chanting "Ico and Yorda Sackboy costumes!" until it becomes reality.

If you don't agree and think that this rainbow of Sackboy get ups is worth your $US2.99, they'll be yours for the garish taking starting this Thursday in North America. That's when the five-piece combo meal of brightly coloured Sackboys hit the PlayStation Store.

A second option is the Sack-in-the-Box costume, a free, television be-headed alternative. It's creepy enough to get some hard drive space.

