Sony Overdoes It With LittleBigPlanet LocoRoco Costumes

Okay, Sony. Stop the cute train, we want to get off. On paper, blending the adorableness of LocoRoco's blobs with the preciousness of LittleBigPlanet's Sackboy looks like a win-win. In practice, though... :( We'll just keep chanting "Ico and Yorda Sackboy costumes!" until it becomes reality.
If you don't agree and think that this rainbow of Sackboy get ups is worth your $US2.99, they'll be yours for the garish taking starting this Thursday in North America. That's when the five-piece combo meal of brightly coloured Sackboys hit the PlayStation Store.
A second option is the Sack-in-the-Box costume, a free, television be-headed alternative. It's creepy enough to get some hard drive space.
LittleBigPlanet Weekly Download Update [PlayStation.blog]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink