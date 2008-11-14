Sony Responds To October NPD Sales, Seems Pleased

Let's face it. The PlayStation family didn't blow any socks off with its performance for the month of October. In the U.S. the PlayStation 3, PlayStation 2 and PSP were sitting at the bottom half of the the hardware standings, all showing a decline from the previous month, a month that happened to be shorter. But when life hands you lemons, there's a public relations team member tasked with making lemonade.

Sony's internal take on October? It wasn't so bad, as it entered the holiday season with "consistent momentum." And PlayStation 3 sales were definitely up year over year (56 percent!) with 30 new titles launched in October alone amounting to 2.3 million units of software sold.

There's also some 14 million registered PSN accounts, 43 million PS2s out there and Don't Mess with the Zohan on the PlayStation Video Store. And for the year, $US4.4 billion in revenue isn't so bad. So why no quote from SCEA president Jack Tretton? :(