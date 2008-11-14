Sony Speaks Out On LittleBigPlanet Moderation

The LittleBigPlanet community is in an uproar over their favourite levels suddenly disappearing off the face of the LittleBigEarth, and while Sony appreciates the creativity, they aren't planning on cutting back on moderating them any time soon. In a statement released on their Three Speech Blog, Sony lays down the simple guidelines to follow if you'd like your levels to stay in play.
*Ensure that the content you share with other users is suitable for all ages - everybody has access to your level if you publish it
*Please respect other people's intellectual property rights. For example, don't use images, brands or logos that you're not entitled to use.
*If you come across any content that you feel the need to report, then please do it responsibly. Hoax reports will be considered inappropriate behaviour.
I particularly like the last one. If you are going to crush the dreams of someone who just wanted to pay homage to their favourite game within their other favourite game, please do so responsibly. Don't drink and report.
Sony is deleting MUCH MORE than copyright infringement. If someone complains about a level using the Good Grief mechanism (aka snitch on your friends mechanism) - then it goes into a list.
Many levels are being deleted without copyright infringement or other bad content. The only explanation is that Sony / Media Molecule doesn't have the manpower to examine each level and determine its appropriateness - instead they peformed a mass deletion last Sunday/Monday and most likely will continue to do so based upon snitches or other mal-intented people determine for whatever reason in getting a level offline.
People have gone to Sam - Sony's representative - to try to get their levels back online - and he has not looked at the levels or attempted to fix the problem - just more evidence they don't have the manpower or good faith to help their community which is giving them so much money for their release - and authors who are increasing its value.
Basically they are screwing their community.
Their attempt is here is nothing more than damage control - the truth is that they are not going to authors to work out the problems - they just performed a mass deletion and don't want to devote money to helping users fix supposed issues - but more probably devote money into examining and negotiating and interpreting users complaints using the Good Grief (aka snitch) mechanism.
Let me explain how this works - you see something in a level you don't like as a user - you press a button and it takes a snapshot. You have about 10 sample words to choose one from from as to why it is bad (e.g. Offensive or Copyright Violation) and then its submitted.
Next thing you know - the levels are deleted. No comment from Sony or Media Molecule - no notice - no recourse - and even the person from Sony who said he would help, named Sam, has not helped anyone to get their level back online.
Yes - people are pissed and rightfully so, and its much more than the number Sony has said have been affected. If it was that small - they could easily handle it in a couple days contacting people and working with them - but this is NOT being done.