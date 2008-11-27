PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Sony To Release Official DualShock/Headset Charger

How thoughtful! Sony are to release an official, company-branded AC adaptor for the PlayStation 3. Starting in the middle of December, you can grab one for $US25.

It'll not only recharge your DualShock, but can also recharge one other peripheral at the same time. Headset, chat pad, you name it.

New Peripherals Update: Wireless Keypad and AC Adaptor [PlayStation.Blog]

  • Ohnhai Guest

    This, I have been waiting for. What I want is a nice simple way to charge my PS3 DualShock 3s from my sofa on the other side of the room, without the need to tether my self to the console via USB while charging. (meaning I have to revert to being 10 years old and sitting cross-legged in front of the TV).

