Sony's Christmas PSP Ads Are 'Urban' In Nature



Here's Sony's North American holiday season ads for the PlayStation Portable. I thought the PS3 offerings last week were a little hit-and-miss. These PSP ones? Despite trying far too hard (something has gone wrong at marketing when the introductory post has to use the word "urban" so many times), these ads actually succeed where the PS3 ones failed: they show what the PSP can do. Like, it plays games. When you're outside/on a train.