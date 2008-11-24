PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Sony's Christmas PSP Ads Are 'Urban' In Nature


Here's Sony's North American holiday season ads for the PlayStation Portable. I thought the PS3 offerings last week were a little hit-and-miss. These PSP ones? Despite trying far too hard (something has gone wrong at marketing when the introductory post has to use the word "urban" so many times), these ads actually succeed where the PS3 ones failed: they show what the PSP can do. Like, it plays games. When you're outside/on a train.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles