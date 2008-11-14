Sony's Home Beta 'Timeline': From Closed Beta To Open Beta

Do you know when Sony's Home is actually going to be "released"? I don't. And what am I thinking, you don't either. Don't think even Sony knows that. It's all a bit of a mess. We do know the next-best thing, however, and that's the company's "timeline" for rolling out from a closed beta into an open beta. An open beta being a release in all but name. The following was posted on SCEE's boards for curious users, so if you're a curious user, click through for the full details.

1. The version 1.0 Patch Notes will be published in the closed beta forum so they know what to expect and to help plan testing.

2. A couple of days later Version 1.0 will be released into the Closed beta. That will not happen this week.

3. SCEE will be inviting a large number of extra testers into the closed beta to load test and that process will start within a day or so of v1.0 going live. We wont invite them all straight away, we'll ramp it up over a a period of time. We will be inviting non-English speaking testers for the first time. Languages covered will be English, French, Italian, German and Spanish. Please remember these are languages, not countries, so more than the immediately obvious countries will be included to a degree. The lists have been chosen already, dont try changing your language to get included!

4. Once we start inviting people in to the Closed Beta the public SCEE Home forums will become the Home beta test forums.

5. The date of Open Beta start will be announced in advance

6. Open Beta starts and that will be just as it implies, Open to all