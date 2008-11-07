PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Space Invaders Reduced To Cute Anime Mascots

This anime clip was produced to help promote Taito's arcade centres. That and celebrate this game's 20th anniversary (which is this year!). One things for sure: these aren't your father's Space Invaders.

[via Technabob]

