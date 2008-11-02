Speculating on a Beatles Set List

So Variety reported that the terms of the deal between Apple Corps and MTV gives Harmonix access to 45 songs from the albums spanning 1962 to 1969 — the prime cut of the Beatles' catalog — for a Beatles music game. That tidbit's useful information, because knowing the maximum size of the set list helps in guessing what will make it into the game. Team Teabag just took a swing at it, looking at the 45 most popular songs for The Beatles in that timespan. IT IS NOT AN OFFICIAL SET LIST, LEAKED OR OTHERWISE. It's just a good guess at what we might see in a Fab Four game.

Some of the choices are no-brainers, but when it gets to filling out the last 10 songs, who knows. If MTV uses sales charts as a guide, these are the top 45, on the jump.

1. "Love Me Do"

2. "Please Please Me"

3. "All My Loving"

4. "From Me to You"

5. "I Saw Her Standing There"

6. "I Want to Hold Your Hand"

7. "Money (That's What I Want)"

8. "Please Mr. Postman"

9. "She Loves You"

10. "The Hippy Hippy Shake"

11. "Twist and Shout"

12. "A Hard Day's Night"

13. "Can't Buy Me Love"

14. "I Feel Fine"

15. "Johnny B. Goode"

16. "Day Tripper"

17. "Drive My Car"

18. "Help!"

19. "Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)"

20. "Ticket to Ride"

21. "We Can Work It Out"

22. "Yesterday"

23. "Eleanor Rigby"

24. "Paperback Writer"

25. "Taxman"

26. "Yellow Submarine"

27. "All You Need Is Love"

28. "Hello, Goodbye"

29. "I Am the Walrus"

30. "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds"

31. "Penny Lane"

32. "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band"

33. "Strawberry Fields Forever"

34. "When I'm Sixty-Four"

35. "With a Little Help from My Friends"

36. "Back in the USSR"

37. "Blackbird"

38. "Helter Skelter"

39. "Hey Jude"

40. "Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da"

41. "While My Guitar Gently Weeps"

42. "Come Together"

43. "Here Comes the Sun"

44. "Let It Be"

45. "Octopus's Garden"

Taxman, Paperback Writer, Day Tripper would be a blast to play. I can already see the guitar notes coming at me for I Want To Hold Your Hand. But Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds? How would they get the accordion Lowrey organ into that? New peripheral?

A Beatles' Game Set List? [Team Teabag]