PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Speculating on a Beatles Set List

So Variety reported that the terms of the deal between Apple Corps and MTV gives Harmonix access to 45 songs from the albums spanning 1962 to 1969 — the prime cut of the Beatles' catalog — for a Beatles music game. That tidbit's useful information, because knowing the maximum size of the set list helps in guessing what will make it into the game. Team Teabag just took a swing at it, looking at the 45 most popular songs for The Beatles in that timespan. IT IS NOT AN OFFICIAL SET LIST, LEAKED OR OTHERWISE. It's just a good guess at what we might see in a Fab Four game.

Some of the choices are no-brainers, but when it gets to filling out the last 10 songs, who knows. If MTV uses sales charts as a guide, these are the top 45, on the jump.

1. "Love Me Do"
2. "Please Please Me"
3. "All My Loving"
4. "From Me to You"
5. "I Saw Her Standing There"
6. "I Want to Hold Your Hand"
7. "Money (That's What I Want)"
8. "Please Mr. Postman"
9. "She Loves You"
10. "The Hippy Hippy Shake"
11. "Twist and Shout"
12. "A Hard Day's Night"
13. "Can't Buy Me Love"
14. "I Feel Fine"
15. "Johnny B. Goode"
16. "Day Tripper"
17. "Drive My Car"
18. "Help!"
19. "Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)"
20. "Ticket to Ride"
21. "We Can Work It Out"
22. "Yesterday"
23. "Eleanor Rigby"
24. "Paperback Writer"
25. "Taxman"
26. "Yellow Submarine"
27. "All You Need Is Love"
28. "Hello, Goodbye"
29. "I Am the Walrus"
30. "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds"
31. "Penny Lane"
32. "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band"
33. "Strawberry Fields Forever"
34. "When I'm Sixty-Four"
35. "With a Little Help from My Friends"
36. "Back in the USSR"
37. "Blackbird"
38. "Helter Skelter"
39. "Hey Jude"
40. "Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da"
41. "While My Guitar Gently Weeps"
42. "Come Together"
43. "Here Comes the Sun"
44. "Let It Be"
45. "Octopus's Garden"

Taxman, Paperback Writer, Day Tripper would be a blast to play. I can already see the guitar notes coming at me for I Want To Hold Your Hand. But Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds? How would they get the accordion Lowrey organ into that? New peripheral?

A Beatles' Game Set List? [Team Teabag]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles