Spiders, Spirit Jawas And Elf Cleavage - X-Blades Screens For you

A pleasing dollop of screen finery from cross-platform gunblade romp X-Blades.

MARVEL at the luminous 'magic is happening' lightshow! THRILL to the giant spiders! SWOON at the one where it is all dark apart from the glowy red bits!

And GAWP at the really quite improbable physique of the protagonist Ayumi. That's quite a big sword for a lass with arms like two Men's Pocky.