Spike TV Announces Nominees for 6th VGAs

It's going on six years now that Spike TV has been handing out awards to game developers on television for the year's best video games and each year, it seems, the show gets just a touch better.
This year the show will include a live performance by 50 Cent, a Gamer God Award for Will Wright and, thankfully, no sponsored category. As in that annual Mountain Dew award won't be something the judges will have to vote on. Instead, I'm told it will be used to back an award for best indie game. As a judge, that's something I've been complaining about for years so I'm delighted to see it being shifted to something worthwhile.
Game of the Year
Grand Theft Auto IV
LittleBigPlanet
Fallout 3
Metal Gear Solid 4
Gears of War 2
Studio of the Year
Media Molecule
Rockstar North
Harmonix
Bethesda Game Studios
Best Shooter
Far Cry 2
Resistance 2
Gears of War 2
Left 4 Dead
Best RPG
Fable II
Fallout 3
Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning
The World Ends With You
Best Fighting Game
SoulCalibir IV
Mortal Kombat Vs. DC Universe
Super Smash Bros. Brawl
Dragon Ball Z: Burst Limit
Best Individual Sports Game
Shaun White Snowboarding
Tiger Woods PGA Tour 09
Wii Fit
Skate It
Best Handheld Game
God of War: Chains of Olympus
Professor Layton and the Curious Village
Patapon
Castlevania Order of Eccelsia
Best Graphics
Gears of War 2
Fallout 3
LittleBigPlanet
Metal Gear Solid 4
Best Game Based on a Movie or a TV Show
Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures
Quantum of Solace
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
Naruto: The Broken Bond
Best Music Game
Rock Band 2 (MTV Games/ Harmonix)
Guitar Hero World Tour (RedOctane/ Activision Publishing/ Neversoft Entertainment)
Wii Music (Nintendo/ Nintendo)
SingStar (Sony Computer Entertainment/ SCE Studios London)
Best Driving Game
Burout Paradise
Pure
Midnight Club: Los Angeles
Mario Kart Wii
Best Action Adventure Game
Grand Theft Auto IV
Dead Space
Mirror's Edge
Metal Gear Solid 4
Best Team Sports Game
NHL 09
Madden NFL 09
NBA 2K9
FIFA Soccer 09
Best Soundtrack
LittleBigPlanet
Grand Theft Auto IV
Rock Band 2
Guitar Hero World Tour
Best Xbox 360 Game
Fable II
Gears of War 2
Grand Theft Auto IV
Fallout 3
Best Wii Game
Super Smash Bros. Brawl
Boom Blox
Wii Fit
No More Heroes
Best PS3 Game
Metal Gear Solid 4
Resistance 2
LittleBigPlanet
Grant Theft Auto IV
Best PC Game
Spore
Crysis Warhead
Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning
Left 4 Dead
Best Original Score
Fallout 3
Spore
Metal Gear Solid 4
LittleBigPlanet
Best Multiplayer Game
Gears of War 2
Left 4 Dead
Resistance 2
Call of Duty: World at War
Best Performance by a Human Male
Michael Hollick as Niko Bellic in GTA IV
David Hayter as Old Snake in MGS 4
Stephen Fry as The Narrator in LBP
Jason Zumwalt as Roman Bellic in GTA IV
Best Performance by a Human Female
Nathalie Cox as Juno Eclipse in The Force Unleashed
Debi Mae West as Meryl Silverburgh: MGS 4
Paula Tiso as Silvia Christel in No More Heroes
Keeley Hawes Lara Croft in Tomb Raider Underworld
Best Independent Game Fuelled by Mountain Dew (Not a Judge Category)
World of Goo
PixelJunk Eden
Braid
Audio Surf
