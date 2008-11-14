Spike TV Announces Nominees for 6th VGAs

It's going on six years now that Spike TV has been handing out awards to game developers on television for the year's best video games and each year, it seems, the show gets just a touch better.

This year the show will include a live performance by 50 Cent, a Gamer God Award for Will Wright and, thankfully, no sponsored category. As in that annual Mountain Dew award won't be something the judges will have to vote on. Instead, I'm told it will be used to back an award for best indie game. As a judge, that's something I've been complaining about for years so I'm delighted to see it being shifted to something worthwhile.

Now hit the jump to read up on the finalists for the 22 categories and argue over who should be taking home the awards.

Game of the Year

Grand Theft Auto IV

LittleBigPlanet

Fallout 3

Metal Gear Solid 4

Gears of War 2

Studio of the Year

Media Molecule

Rockstar North

Harmonix

Bethesda Game Studios

Best Shooter

Far Cry 2

Resistance 2

Gears of War 2

Left 4 Dead

Best RPG

Fable II

Fallout 3

Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning

The World Ends With You

Best Fighting Game

SoulCalibir IV

Mortal Kombat Vs. DC Universe

Super Smash Bros. Brawl

Dragon Ball Z: Burst Limit

Best Individual Sports Game

Shaun White Snowboarding

Tiger Woods PGA Tour 09

Wii Fit

Skate It

Best Handheld Game

God of War: Chains of Olympus

Professor Layton and the Curious Village

Patapon

Castlevania Order of Eccelsia

Best Graphics

Gears of War 2

Fallout 3

LittleBigPlanet

Metal Gear Solid 4

Best Game Based on a Movie or a TV Show

Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures

Quantum of Solace

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Naruto: The Broken Bond

Best Music Game

Rock Band 2 (MTV Games/ Harmonix)

Guitar Hero World Tour (RedOctane/ Activision Publishing/ Neversoft Entertainment)

Wii Music (Nintendo/ Nintendo)

SingStar (Sony Computer Entertainment/ SCE Studios London)

Best Driving Game

Burout Paradise

Pure

Midnight Club: Los Angeles

Mario Kart Wii

Best Action Adventure Game

Grand Theft Auto IV

Dead Space

Mirror's Edge

Metal Gear Solid 4

Best Team Sports Game

NHL 09

Madden NFL 09

NBA 2K9

FIFA Soccer 09

Best Soundtrack

LittleBigPlanet

Grand Theft Auto IV

Rock Band 2

Guitar Hero World Tour

Best Xbox 360 Game

Fable II

Gears of War 2

Grand Theft Auto IV

Fallout 3

Best Wii Game

Super Smash Bros. Brawl

Boom Blox

Wii Fit

No More Heroes

Best PS3 Game

Metal Gear Solid 4

Resistance 2

LittleBigPlanet

Grant Theft Auto IV

Best PC Game

Spore

Crysis Warhead

Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning

Left 4 Dead

Best Original Score

Fallout 3

Spore

Metal Gear Solid 4

LittleBigPlanet

Best Multiplayer Game

Gears of War 2

Left 4 Dead

Resistance 2

Call of Duty: World at War

Best Performance by a Human Male

Michael Hollick as Niko Bellic in GTA IV

David Hayter as Old Snake in MGS 4

Stephen Fry as The Narrator in LBP

Jason Zumwalt as Roman Bellic in GTA IV

Best Performance by a Human Female

Nathalie Cox as Juno Eclipse in The Force Unleashed

Debi Mae West as Meryl Silverburgh: MGS 4

Paula Tiso as Silvia Christel in No More Heroes

Keeley Hawes Lara Croft in Tomb Raider Underworld

Best Independent Game Fuelled by Mountain Dew (Not a Judge Category)

World of Goo

PixelJunk Eden

Braid

Audio Surf