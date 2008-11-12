Square Announces, Surprise, New Dragon Quest, Valkyrie Games for 09

Surprising absolutely no one, Square Enix today announced that a new Dragon Quest and a new Valkyrie Profile are planned for release in North America early next year. Both are for the DS.

Dragon Quest V: Hand of The Heavenly Bride is set to his the U.S. on Feb. 17

Never before released in North America, this entry in the Zenithia Trilogy follows a journey that transcends three generations. Travel alongside your father on his quest to see the world, grow to set forth on a journey of your own and face life-altering decisions as you continue your family's legacy. DRAGON QUEST V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride makes its way to Nintendo DS on February 17, 2009.

Valkyrie Profile: Covenant of the Plume is set for a March 17 release.

Destiny by sinner sought. Tragedy by power wrought. The origins of a cult classic are revealed in VALKYRIE PROFILE: Covenant of the Plume, the third entry in the critically acclaimed VALKYRIE PROFILE series. Development studio tri-Ace returns to craft a gameplay experience that boasts a captivating storyline with ties to Norse mythology and a familiar yet refreshing battle system enhanced with deeper strategic elements. VALKYRIE PROFILE: Covenant of the Plume marks the debut of the series on Nintendo DS with its arrival on March 17, 2009.

These two additions join Star Ocean: Second Evolution, set to hit the PSP on Jan. 6 and Star Ocean: The Last Hope set for a March 17 release on the DS.

That's quite a diverse protfolio Squeenix has going on.