Square Enix Brings LostWinds To Japan



Square Enix's newfound love of Western developers bears new fruit as European developer Frontier Developments announces that the Japanese publisher will be publishing their critically-acclaimed WiiWare title LostWinds in Japan and Asia.

Seems like a smart move on Squeenix's part here. LostWinds' quirky gameplay and lovely art style should be right at home in the Asian market. Good for them!

LostWinds Blows into Japan with Square Enix

Partnership brings Frontier's WiiWare hit to Asia

"Square Enix is a very successful, development-led organisation with a total commitment to quality," said David Braben, Frontier's Chairman and founder. "Frontier shares those same core ideals and we are very pleased to be doing business together. Square Enix's strength in Japan will give LostWinds the chance to shine there, as it has done elsewhere."

LostWinds topped the WiiWare charts in both the US and Europe upon launch of the new distribution system in May 2008. The game also gathered a host of high scoring reviews praising its deep, explorative gameplay and beautiful art style.

LostWinds picked up Develop Magazine's 'Best New IP' award in July 2008, a prestigious accolade voted on by Frontier's games industry peers.

LostWinds is an enchanting adventure bursting with new gameplay ideas that embrace the innovative controller of the WiiTM - it puts "the power of the wind in the palm of your hand".

For more information about the game visit: http://frontier.co.uk/games/lostwinds/