PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Square Enix Counts Down To Bahamut

Square Enix certainly loves their countdown clocks. The last one wound up giving us a Nintendo DS remake of Chrono Trigger, and this latest one? All we know is it's for a game involving Bahamut, the giant dragon we've come to alternately love and hate, depending on which game he shows up in. The first thing that crossed my mind was a remake or sequel to Bahamut Lagoon, the Super Nintendo tactical strategy RPG, though what's with the colossus down there at the bottom? It reminds me of the fight between Bahamut and Alexander from Final Fantasy IX, though that would be one hell of a giant Alexander.

Whatever it is, well find out on Monday once the stupid countdown clock finishes doing what it was made for. In the meantime, I'll be desperately pouring through soundtracks trying to figure out where I know that music from. Hit the jump for the full teaser graphic.

The Bahamut Countdown [Official Site via N4G - Thanks Tim!]

Comments

  • Andrew Guest

    Holy shit it's the Bahamut Lagoon music! I haven't heard it in years. I wonder if it's a remake or a sequal. Either way my pants will need changing after the announcement.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles