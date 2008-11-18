PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Square Enix Desperately Seeking Programmers For US Dev Studio

According to job feelers extended by Square Enix, the company has designs on building a brand new development studio in the United States, specifically Los Angeles, California. The solicitation for developers notes that the new Square Enix team will be working on "an action-oriented original IP game" with the Xbox 360 and Wii listed as the target platforms.

If you're a programmer with a Bachelor's Degree, a proficiency in C/C++, a nose, and at least one Xbox 360 game under your built, they're looking for you. Just think, you could be working on The Bouncer 2!! Let's hope not, but that's a potential nightmare scenario you should think about.

Square Enix [Gamasutra Jobs via GameSpot]

